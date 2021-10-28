AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,889,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.33% of AdaptHealth worth $188,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AHCO opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.04. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.