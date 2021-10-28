Lantheus (LNTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $218,301. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lantheus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Lantheus worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

