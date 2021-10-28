Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

PDD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.27.

PDD stock opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

