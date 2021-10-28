PCTEL (PCTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.30. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

