Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $250.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.18. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $156.30 and a fifty-two week high of $251.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

