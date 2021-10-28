Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $177,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $23,857,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Upstart by 791.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Upstart by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,311,464 shares of company stock worth $525,397,632. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $314.50 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

