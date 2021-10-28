Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Pitney Bowes worth $171,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 18.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,022,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 316,761 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 19.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $808,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

