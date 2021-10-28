Deutsche Bank AG Has $375,000 Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

