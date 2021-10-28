Deutsche Bank AG Takes $327,000 Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Alto Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $2,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $2,599,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $372.77 million, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 2.99.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $298.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.