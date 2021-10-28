Deutsche Bank AG Sells 33,534 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,534 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

ACHC stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

