Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 556,869 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.73 million, a P/E ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.