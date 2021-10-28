Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $301.23 and last traded at $295.60, with a volume of 110008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.40.

The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,417 shares of company stock worth $8,067,708. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 66.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

