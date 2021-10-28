Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 33,504 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,504 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

GSBD opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

