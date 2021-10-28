Glendon Capital Management L.P. Sells 250,000 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,370,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,545,606.69.

Glendon Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$845,220.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20.

TSE:CFW opened at C$6.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$233.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.59.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$207.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFW. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.56.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.