Lori A. Beer Sells 5,210 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $892,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMJ stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

