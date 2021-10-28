Janet Lee Sells 2,899 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $370.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

