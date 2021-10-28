Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $24.47. Perion Network shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 22,809 shares.

The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $18,148,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $14,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $4,983,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $5,962,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $3,168,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $922.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

