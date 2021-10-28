Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Gap Up to $51.95

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.95, but opened at $53.66. Heartland Financial USA shares last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 521 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

