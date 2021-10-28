Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $92.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Roblox stock opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,967 shares of company stock valued at $50,574,052 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

