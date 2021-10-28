World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $208.40, but opened at $179.35. World Acceptance shares last traded at $170.00, with a volume of 1,179 shares traded.

The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total value of $161,177.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,274 shares of company stock worth $1,787,200. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 34.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 34.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

