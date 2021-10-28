The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

TD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.79.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,336,000 after acquiring an additional 767,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

