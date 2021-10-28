Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €117.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.37 ($134.55).

Shares of PUM opened at €106.15 ($124.88) on Wednesday. Puma has a 12 month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 12 month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €97.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion and a PE ratio of 51.77.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

