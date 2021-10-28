Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post $177.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $737.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.70 million to $825.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $886.82 million, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Tilray has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 105.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tilray by 93.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 235.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 103,055 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 87.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 62,940 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

