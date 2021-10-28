Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.67 ($44.31).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €31.36 ($36.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.07. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

