GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.31 ($45.07).

ETR G1A opened at €41.58 ($48.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.13. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €41.31 ($48.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

