JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 31,777 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.73% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTT. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $406.35 million, a PE ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.