JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,482 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $218,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of RXT opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

