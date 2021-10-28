Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Switch were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Switch by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Switch by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Switch stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock worth $39,805,213. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

