Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 350,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 15.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 135,627 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACO stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $303.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

TACO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

