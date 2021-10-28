Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

