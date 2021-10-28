Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.37.

Twitter stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Twitter by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Twitter by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $9,116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 11.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

