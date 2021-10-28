ATB Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

ATB Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$39.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.31.

CNQ opened at C$51.50 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.31 and a 1-year high of C$54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company has a market cap of C$60.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Insiders have sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

