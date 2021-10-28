Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 409.6% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,697,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPTI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Optec International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc is a worldwide distributor of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer and third-generation OPTIMUM LED lighting solutions. It provides green technologies for continued reduction of fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on June 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

