Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 409.6% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,697,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPTI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Optec International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.44.
About Optec International
See Also: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Optec International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optec International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.