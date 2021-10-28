Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 386.5% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PXI stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $35.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 796.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 222.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

