Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,665 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CTS were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. FMR LLC raised its stake in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 194,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTS by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 63,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 15.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CTS by 36.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

NYSE CTS opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.