Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 13,946 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 464.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

VRP stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24.

