Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 20.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,894 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 68,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.76) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.