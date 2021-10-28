The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 5,172 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $563.84 million, a P/E ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.