Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games stock opened at $89.08 on Thursday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

