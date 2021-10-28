Bank of Montreal Can Has $451,000 Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 167.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Myers purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

