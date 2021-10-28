Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 111,151 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 601,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBIV opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.06. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

