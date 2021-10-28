Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.94 Million in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 1.86. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TIGR shares. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

