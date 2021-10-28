Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,773 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASPN. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $248,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $269,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $276,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.