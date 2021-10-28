KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Amy G. Brady Sells 66,549 Shares

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.29 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in KeyCorp by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.