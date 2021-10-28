Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $172.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty Broadband stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Liberty Broadband worth $47,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

