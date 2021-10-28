Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $401.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

