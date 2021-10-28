Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,204,342 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,204,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Tutor Perini worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 65.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

TPC opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $675.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

