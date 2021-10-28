iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,567,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EPP opened at $51.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $53.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.