Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 316.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 181,806 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RADI. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

