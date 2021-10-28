Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.56.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $215.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.27. The firm has a market cap of $420.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.